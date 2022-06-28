Biggest test of workplace pension savings drive is yet to come, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biggest test of workplace pension savings drive is yet to come, say experts

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 1.23pm
The coronavirus pandemic has not derailed the drive to encourage people to save into workplace pensions, experts have said (Nicholas.T Ansell/PA)
The coronavirus pandemic has not derailed the drive to encourage people to save into workplace pensions, experts have said.

But they warned the “biggest test is yet to come”, with the cost-of-living crisis potentially increasing the risk that more pension savers could opt out.

Nearly nine in 10 (88%) eligible employees, or around 20 million, were participating in a workplace pension in 2021, according to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures released on Tuesday.

Overall trends in participation have increased since 2012, the year that automatic enrolment into workplace pensions started.

This has been driven by the private sector, while public sector participation has remained high, the DWP said.

The highest levels of both private and public sector pension participation in 2021 were seen among larger employers.

Participation rates among employees of smaller firms in the private sector have increased since 2012 but there is a persistent gap in participation rates compared with other sized employers, the DWP said.

Across the whole economy, participation rates for eligible employees in 2021 were highest among people aged 40 to 49 (90%) and lowest for people aged 22 to 29 (86%).

There had been a general downward trend in workplace pension participation among eligible employees between 2009 and 2012, from 58% (11.4 million eligible employees) to 55% (10.7 million eligible employees).

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The pandemic has brought financial turmoil for many people with concerns we could see people forced to stop their pension contributions as they struggle to make ends meet.

“So far, we’ve seen no dramatic spike in the number of people making an active decision to stop their pension contributions in 2021/22 with only 0.6% of eligible employees opting to do so – the same level as the previous year and slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“However, while we may have weathered one storm the challenges continue and whether people can commit to keeping their pension contributions going as we face the biggest cost-of-living crisis in living memory remains to be seen.”

Kate Smith, head of pensions at Aegon, said: “Covid didn’t derail auto-enrolment, but the biggest test is yet to come with the all-consuming cost of living crisis.

“There’s a real risk that employees could be tempted to stop their pension contributions, as they make stressed financial decisions to make ends meet.

“This is likely to lead to employer contributions also stopping, so should be a last resort.”

