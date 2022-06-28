More than two thirds of businesses facing skills shortage, survey shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than two thirds of businesses facing skills shortage, survey shows

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.02am
More than two-thirds (68%) of SMEs are currently facing skills shortages (Chris Young/PA)
More than two-thirds (68%) of SMEs are currently facing skills shortages (Chris Young/PA)

More than three quarters of UK firms have said they are seeing trading hit or growth stalled amid intensifying skills shortages.

The Open University’s annual Business Barometer report, which was conducted in partnership with the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) this year, found that more than two thirds (68%) of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing skills shortages, with the figure rising to 86% for large organisations.

The shortage is having a knock-on impact on company performance, with 78% of firms noting they have seen reduced output, profitability, or growth, while 28% of businesses stated that they have had to turn down work as a result of staffing woes.

Staff wellbeing has also taken a significant hit, with 72% of organisations surveyed saying that the workload for staff has increased as a result, compared to the 56% of companies feeling this way in 2021.

Empty office building
Skills shortages have affected company growth and staff wellbeing (Brian Lawless/PA)

Factors including the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and rising business costs were all cited as being linked to the ongoing skills shortage.

Jane Gratton, head of people policy at the BCC, said the country can “ill afford” the shortages, which are a “drag on the economy” and an agile skills system is urgently needed.

“Skills shortages are worsening, and the country can ill afford this drag on the economy as we recover from the pandemic and grapple with the impact of geo-political events,” she said.

“We need an agile skills system that can respond quickly to the evolving needs of businesses, supporting the transition to a more digital, automated, and net-zero workplace and giving firms the confidence to boost investment in training and development.”

Last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that overall job vacancies rose to a new record of 1.3 million.

More than a tenth of these vacancies were in the hospitality sector, which has seen rapid growth in job creation after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The Open University report found that more than half (52%) of larger businesses and 47% of SMEs have said they will increase investment in staff training over the next year.

However, micro organisations, which have less that 10 employees, look set to face the most problems in addressing workforce issues, with only 39% planning to increase investment in staff training in 2023.

The survey was conducted online by the BCC between April 11 and 29, and 1,310 organisations were surveyed.

