Ben & Jerry’s to remain on sale in West Bank after Unilever agrees Israel deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ben & Jerry’s to remain on sale in West Bank after Unilever agrees Israel deal

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 3.18pm Updated: June 29 2022, 3.21pm
Consumer good giant Unilever has sold its Ben & Jerry’s business in Israel in a move that will allow the ice cream brand to remain available to consumers throughout the country and the West Bank (Ben & Jerry’s/PA)
Consumer good giant Unilever has sold its Ben & Jerry’s business in Israel in a move that will allow the ice cream brand to remain available to consumers throughout the country and the West Bank (Ben & Jerry’s/PA)

Consumer good giant Unilever has sold its Ben & Jerry’s business in Israel in a move that will allow the ice cream brand to remain available to consumers throughout the country and the West Bank.

Unilever has agreed to offload the division to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products, which is the current Israel-based licensee of Ben & Jerry’s.

The deal will see the ice cream sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Ben & Jerry’s, which is known for its progressive politics, announced last July that it would no longer produce ice cream for Israeli settlements on occupied lands.

It was one of the strongest steps so far by a well-known company against Israel’s settlements, which are widely seen by the international community as illegal.

But it had faced calls to reverse the decision.

Unilever said it could not block the decision, due to a purchase agreement made in 2000 that allowed Ben & Jerry’s autonomy over its social-justice policies, but that it retained control over financial and operational decisions and “therefore has the right to enter this arrangement”.

Unilever said: “The new business arrangement follows a Unilever review of Ben & Jerry’s in Israel after the brand and its independent board announced last year its decision to discontinue sales of its ice cream in the West Bank.

“Unilever has used the opportunity of the past year to listen to perspectives on this complex and sensitive matter and believes this is the best outcome for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel.

“The review included extensive consultation over several months, including with the Israeli Government.”

Some 700,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem and the West Bank — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, claim both areas as parts of a future independent state.

Israel has annexed east Jerusalem and says it is part of its capital, but the annexation is not internationally recognised.

It says the West Bank is disputed territory whose fate should be resolved in peace talks. The international community overwhelmingly considers both areas occupied territory.

Unilever added: “Unilever rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance.

“Antisemitism has no place in any society.

“We have never expressed any support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement and have no intention of changing that position.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]