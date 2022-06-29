Mulberry boss calls for Government to reinstate tax-free shopping for tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mulberry boss calls for Government to reinstate tax-free shopping for tourists

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 3.19pm
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

The boss of handbag maker Mulberry has called for the Government to reinstate tax-free shopping for international tourists, claiming the policy change last year “knocked” trade in London.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Mulberry, told the PA news agency it was “unnecessary and unhelpful” when the Government ended tax-free shopping in January last year.

He said: “It obviously was not wat we wanted or needed for our London stores at the time.

“Bond Street and Regent Street are our top performing stores but they were of course knocked, and fortunately have recovered well – London has really shown its resilience.

“Ending tax-free meant that cities in France, Italy and elsewhere were more appealing from a shopping point of view for international tourists.

“My message is therefore that they should bring it back because they will witness more tourists as a direct result if they do.”

The calls came as Mulberry posted a jump in sales for the past year despite the “uncertain” economic backdrop.

Group revenues rose by 32% to £152.4 million for the year to April 2 as the firm benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions.

It hailed a 36% rise in sales in the UK and a 59% increase in China after the reopening of stores.

Mulberry also revealed that pre-tax profits jumped to £21.3 million for the year, compared with £4.6 million last year.

Mr Andretta added: “Whilst the economic and geopolitical outlook remains uncertain, we are an iconic international brand with a clear strategy for future profitable, cash-generative growth.

“We remain well placed to continue to deliver sustainable returns to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Shares in the company were 6.8% higher at 315p on Wednesday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]