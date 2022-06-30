Firms need help to weather ‘perfect storm’ – BCC leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firms need help to weather ‘perfect storm’ – BCC leader

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 9.09am Updated: June 30 2022, 2.06pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak in conversation with Shevaun Haviland (Yui Mok/PA)
The Government is being urged to put in place support for businesses to help firms weather a “perfect storm” of spiralling costs and problems recruiting workers.

Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said action is needed to save the economy as the cost of doing business crisis continues to worsen.

She was telling the BCC’s annual conference in London that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement was a “missed opportunity” as she warned ministers not to impose any more tax increases on businesses.

“Increasing costs of raw materials over last summer, supply chain and shipping issues, problems in recruiting people, and, by this March, spiralling energy prices. It really is the perfect storm for businesses, firmly putting the brakes on recovery.

“This has to change; we are on limited time. The Government has until the autumn Budget to reset, rethink and get their house in order.

“First, they need to put in place support for businesses now to weather this storm, and they need to work in partnership with us to develop a long-term economic strategy for growth.”

She called for a long-term plan to solve skills shortages as well as immediate action as firms continue to struggle to recruit staff.

“We are already seeing a drag on growth due to the lack of people in our labour market.

“With four out of five firms telling us they’re finding it difficult to recruit, too many businesses are struggling to find the people they need to succeed and grow.

“In the short term, Government can do more to help firms fill their gaps, including an urgent review of the Shortage Occupation List.”

She said that UK-EU relations must improve, adding: “We need to reduce the red tape and cost burdens currently placed on British businesses to ensure smoother exporting.”

The director-general demanded that the Chancellor does not impose rises on business taxes ahead of his corporation tax increase from 19% to 25% next April.

“If we want to give businesses the headroom to invest and grow there must be no more business tax increases for the duration of this Parliament,” Ms Haviland said.

Mr Sunak went on to address the conference, telling business leaders there are “challenging times ahead of us” as he discussed previous tax cuts.

