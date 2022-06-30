Aston Martin ‘reviews funding options’ amid reports of Saudi investment talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aston Martin ‘reviews funding options’ amid reports of Saudi investment talks

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 4.24pm
Sports car maker Aston Martin has seen shares slump amid speculation it could sell a stake to raise funds (Ben Birchall/PA)
Aston Martin has said it is keeping “funding options under review” after reports Saudi Arabia’s investment arm is in talks to buy a stake in the business.

The luxury car manufacturer saw shares slide again on Thursday due to the speculation.

On Wednesday, Autocar reported that the business is seeking to raise new equity in order to shore up its finances and provide cash for investment.

The Financial Times later reported that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which backed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, is in discussions over an investment which could be worth up to £200 million.

In response, Aston Martin said: “The company regularly keeps its funding options under review.

“Any funding option, if explored and executed, would be to support and accelerate the company’s future growth.”

The company added that it is continuing to trade in line with expectations and held firm on guidance for the financial year.

Aston Martin told shareholders its order books are currently “robust” and have “strengthened further in recent months”.

It said its sports cars have sold out into 2023 and order intake for its DBX cars are more than 40% ahead of the previous year.

“The company is delighted with the customer and market reaction to new model derivatives and its recently enhanced management team are increasingly focussed on new model launches from 2023 onwards,” it added.

The consideration of a stake sale comes only four months after chairman and backer Lawrence Stroll publicly said it did not need external investment.

“Let me be crystal clear, black and white: we do not need money,” he said February.

Shares in Aston Martin were down 8.6% at 439.1p on Thursday afternoon.

