Energy firms’ customer service standards fall to record low – Citizens Advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy firms’ customer service standards fall to record low – Citizens Advice

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.03am
Citizens Advice is calling on energy companies to urgently improve their customer service (PA)
Citizens Advice is calling on energy companies to urgently improve their customer service (PA)

Energy firms’ customer service standards have fallen to a record low amid rising waiting times for help with soaring bills, Citizens Advice has warned.

The charity is calling on companies to urgently improve their customer service and ensure staff are able to support customers who are struggling, warning that standards would only worsen from October, when bills are expected to rise again, without swift action.

It found customer service standards have “plummeted” since June last year, when many energy firms went under in quick succession and millions of customers found themselves shifted to new suppliers.

(Source: Citizens Advice)

The latest Citizens Advice ratings of firms’ customer service between January and March has an average score of just 2.8 stars out of five, the lowest on record.

The highest score is now just 3.6 stars, compared with 3.85 in the previous quarter and 4.65 at the same time last year.

The watchdog warned the decline coincided with customers finding themselves desperate for support with soaring bills, with its own helpline handling more than 70,000 cases related to energy issues between January and March – a 63% increase on the same period last year.

Energy suppliers are obliged to help people who cannot afford their bills, but Citizens Advice warned they had struggled to cope with increased demand over the past year.

The charity said it was particularly worried about people on prepayment meters, who are at risk of having no gas or electricity if they cannot afford to top up.

The average time to wait on the phone to speak to an energy supplier is now around six and a half minutes (391 seconds), compared with just under four minutes (224 seconds) last June.

(Source: Citizens Advice)

Companies are also getting slower at responding to emails, responding on average to 62% of emails within two working days, compared with 66% during the same period in 2021.

Citizens Advice chief executive Clare Moriarty said: “At a time when customers need all the support they can get, it’s worrying to see service performance is the worst on record. This leaves people frustrated and in the dark at the end of the phone.

“For many families on low incomes, life will get even harder when the price cap goes up again in October, despite government support.

“We recognise call centre staff are working incredibly hard to answer as many calls as possible, but energy companies must do better. This should include improving support services for people struggling the most. Ofgem should make sure suppliers are following the rules, and take action where needed.”

Ofgem said it was working with suppliers to improve service, adding that “now is the time for them to up their game”.

A spokesman for the energy watchdog said: “Our top priority is to protect consumers, and as these stats from Citizens Advice show, there are areas where customers are simply not getting the service they desperately need and rightly expect in these very difficult times.”

He added: “We are clear with suppliers – they must not use the current gas crisis as an excuse for poor performance or sharp practices; now is the time for them to up their game on how they support customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier