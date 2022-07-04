Amazon to swap vans for walking and cargo bikes in central London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amazon to swap vans for walking and cargo bikes in central London

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.51am
Online retail giant Amazon is start deliveries with electric cargo bikes and walkers to cut its emissions (Amazon/PA)
Amazon will deliver packages to customers by bike and on foot for the first time in the UK as the retailer announces new methods of reducing emissions.

The delivery giant said its new “micromobility” hub in London will lead to a million more customer deliveries each year, while others are expected to open across the UK in the coming months.

Delivery drivers will ride e-cargo bikes and walk to customers’ homes and offices in central London, replacing thousands of traditional van journeys in the city’s congested roads.

Amazon has taken steps to electrify its fleet with 1,000 electric vans now on UK roads, as it strives to deliver half its shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030 and all by 2040.

Amazon cargo bike
Amazon’s first ‘micromobility’ hub is launching in central London (Amazon/PA)

In March, it also announced the launch of five 37-tonne electric heavy goods vehicles operating from centres in Tilbury and Milton Keynes and replacing diesel trucks.

The retailer benefited from the pandemic delivery boom which saw sales grow, but it has come under pressure from climate groups to reduce emissions and set a leading example for other businesses.

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager, said: “Amazon is driving towards a global net-zero carbon future. One way we’re doing that is through the transformation of our transportation networks.

“Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK in the coming months.”

The new hubs coincides with plans to double the number of solar energy projects at UK sites by 2024.

Amazon said more than 30,000 new modular solar panels will be installed on its facilities in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol and Milton Keynes by the end of the year.

