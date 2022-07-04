Customer complaints ‘costing businesses over £9bn a month in lost staff hours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Customer complaints ‘costing businesses over £9bn a month in lost staff hours’

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 12.03am
A record number of consumer problems and complaints are costing British business £9.24bn a month in staff hours (Brian Lawless/PA)
Customer complaints have reached an all-time high and have cost businesses more than £9 billion a month in staff hours, according to new figures.

The Institute of Customer Service’s Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) revealed that 17.3% of UK customers have experienced a product or service problem – the highest figures since records began in 2008 – which cost British firms £9.2 billion a month in staff time spent handling the complaints.

The index also revealed that 42.8% of problems were linked to the quality and reliability of goods and services, while 26.4% were linked to the suitability of goods and services.

Factors including global supply chain issues and labour shortages were reported to have impacted the customer experience.

Jo Causon, chief executive at the Institute of Customer Service, said that businesses needed to understand the “the trade-offs different customers are willing to consider in terms of price, quality, availability, sustainability and support”.

She added: “Organisations will need to ensure they maintain essential services and are transparent about the level of service they provide, depending on the product, services and price points customers choose.”

The UKCSI found that 35% of customers would pay more for a better service, with 58% stating that low prices would play a pivotal part in their choice of provider, product or service moving forward as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

More than 10,000 customers were polled for the UKCSI – a bi-annual report published in January and July every year since 2008, across 13 key sectors including retail and telecommunications and media.

The top-rated organisation for July 2022 was utilities company UK Power Networks.

Online supermarket and technology group Ocado also featured in the ranking, at number seven.

The online grocer and technology firm has had a successful 2022 so far, as it extended its grip of the French retail market through the extension of a partnership with French retailer Groupe Casino and raised £575 million to invest in its technology arm in June.

The top 10 rated organisations in July 2022, according to the index, are:

1. UK Power Networks
2. Timpson
3. John Lewis
4. Tesco Mobile
5= Suzuki
5= M&S
7. Ocado
8. Waitrose
9. Apple
10. First Direct

