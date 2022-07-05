Car industry suffers worst June since 1996

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car industry suffers worst June since 1996

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 5.32am
The UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996.

Registrations of new cars fell by around 24% last month compared with June 2021, according to preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Global shortages of components such as semiconductors continue to hamper manufacturers’ ability to fulfil demand, the trade body said.

Drivers are having to wait more than 12 months to take delivery of some models.

Only around 800,000 new cars were sold during the first half of the year.

That was a 12% reduction compared with the same period in 2021, and represents the industry’s second weakest January-June performance since 1992.

Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, said car buyers are being hit by a combination of issues.

New car orders are delayed, while rising energy bills are pushing up manufacturing costs, which is increasing prices.

“The result is longer waiting times on cars which will cost more to buy,” he warned.

Separate figures from green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive show 16% of new cars registered in June were pure electric, up from 11% during the same month last year.

The company’s co-founder Ben Nelmes said electric cars “defied gravity” last month by “continuing to grow while overall new car registrations were down by a quarter”.

Rising petrol and diesel prices are “driving consumers towards electric cars” but the supply of vehicles “cannot keep pace with demand”, he warned.

“We hear that delivery times for electric cars are now between 40 weeks and a year.

“The supply of electric vehicles is the biggest barrier to cleaner road transport in the UK.”

The Government is planning to adopt a zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will require manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of those cars and vans from 2024.

Mr Nelmes urged ministers to ensure the level is “stronger” than the proposed 22%, to “attract more electric vehicles to the UK”.

The UK has pledged to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

The help achieve this, sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned from 2030.

The SMMT will publish final figures for June registrations at 9am on Tuesday.

