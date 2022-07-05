Saga set to swing to profit as cruise demand recovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saga set to swing to profit as cruise demand recovers

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 9.02am
Over-50s group Saga has said it is on track to return to annual profit (PA)
Over-50s group Saga has said it is on track to return to annual profit as it cheered a bounce back in demand for cruises and holidays.

The firm said it expects to swing to an underlying pre-tax profit of £35 million to £50 million for 2022-23, having slumped to a £7 million loss the previous year.

It said cruise bookings for this summer have been “exceptionally strong” with the load factor – how well it fills its ships – expected to be 75% for the full year.

Its holidays business is set to report a small loss for the first half and the full year, although it said this was a “much-improved” result against the previous year.

Euan Sutherland, Saga group chief executive, said: “During the first five months of the year, Saga has made good progress in what has been a particularly challenging external environment and we are pleased that we are on-track to return to an underlying profit for the 2022/23 financial year.”

But Saga added a note of caution amid a backdrop of soaring fuel costs, inflation and wider economic uncertainty.

It said: “The group is navigating a period of global turbulence and remains mindful of the current inflationary pressures.

“Notwithstanding this, we remain confident in the strength of the Saga brand and that the growth plan set out as part of the preliminary results will return Saga to sustainable growth.”

Its update showed cruise bookings for next summer are better than expected, with a load factor of 34%.

Saga holidays bookings for 2023/24 are also showing “encouraging signs”, it added.

The firm is embarking on a plan to cut debt and boost growth while positioning itself as the “superbrand for older people”.

It unveiled five new senior hires on Tuesday as part of the strategy overhaul, including ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette as senior independent non-executive director.

As well as two non-executive appointments, it also announced three new executive team members, including Jerry Toher, currently chief customer officer at mutual insurer Royal London as chief executive of Saga Personal Finance, and Aaron Asadi as chief executive of Saga Media.

