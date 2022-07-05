Oil and mining companies help push FTSE 100 down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil and mining companies help push FTSE 100 down

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 5.33pm
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Billions of pounds were wiped off the FTSE 100 on Tuesday as a major drop in commodity prices hit some of the index’s biggest companies.

The sell-off was global as US traders came back online after a long weekend for the July 4 celebrations.

“Once again, the return of US traders from their holiday has dealt the death blow to hopes of a European market rally that lasts longer than about 24 hours,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“This recurrence of selling has put indices across the board into the red, as growth and inflation fears return right on cue.

“Normally July provides some welcome relief to markets after a choppy June, but so far the instinct to sell any bounce, no matter how small, remains all-encompassing.”

Bottom of the bunch were some of the country’s biggest natural resources giants.

Harbour Energy, an oil and gas company with holdings in the North Sea, saw its shares drop by 9.6%. Fellow oil giants Shell and BP fell by 8.5% and 7% respectively.

It came as the price of Brent crude oil fell by 8.1% to 104.26 dollars per barrel.

Elsewhere, miners Anglo America, Glencore, Antofagasta and Fresnillo all saw big share price drops.

Together they helped push the FTSE down by 207 points, its worst performance since early March.

The 2.9% fall left the index at 7,025.47.

In Europe the Dax closed down 2.9% and the Cac 40 lost 2.7%. On Wall Street a short while after European markets closed, the S&P 500 was down 1.5%, while the Dow Jones had lost 1.8%.

On currency markets the pound dropped 0.09% to 1.1904 dollars, and was down 0.11% to 1.1621 euros.

In company news, shares in Marks & Spencer fell 1.7% as the company held its annual shareholder meeting.

Its investors staged a significant rebellion – with nearly 30% voting against the pay report that handed a £1.5 million rise to outgoing chief executive Steve Rowe.

Shares in fellow retailer Sainsbury’s rose by 1.3%. The company revealed that like-for-like sales fell by 4% in the 15 weeks to the end of June compared with a year earlier.

The grocery business performed better, with sales down just 2.4% despite the boost it got this time last year from pandemic restrictions.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Dechra Pharmaceuticals, up 182p to 3,616p, Segro, up 33.6p to 984.2p, Croda, up 204p to 6,780p, Ocado, up 20.6p to 805.4p, and Spirax-Sarco, up 190p to 10,320p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Harbour Energy, down 33.7p to 316.2p, Rolls-Royce, down 7.4p to 79.12p, Shell, down 187.0p to 2,016p, Anglo American, down 235.0p to 2,605p, and Glencore, down 34.8p to 400p.

