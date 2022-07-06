Hiring boom puts Robert Walters on track to beat profit expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hiring boom puts Robert Walters on track to beat profit expectations

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 9.23am
Recruitment firm Robert Walters has been boosted by the strong jobs market (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruitment giant Robert Walters has said profits are set to beat expectations after it benefited from the hot hiring market.

Shares in the company lifted on Wednesday morning after the London-listed company said it was boosted by a “strong” jobs market over the past three months.

Net fee income increased 26% to £112 million for the three months to June 30, against the same period last year, marking a record quarter for the business.

It said profits for the financial year are now expected to be “slightly ahead of current market expectations” as a result.

The company said it saw growth across all areas of the recruitment industry, including both permanent and contractor workers.

UK income increased by 13% to £20.4 million for the quarter as the firm highlighted increased recruitment activity in London and in other regions.

It said the UK market showed particularly strong demand for permanent roles, with a strong rebound in the financial services sector.

It comes after job vacancies jumped to a new record level of 1.3 million in May.

Robert Walters, chief executive of the business, said: “The jobs market has remained strong, and I am delighted that the group has delivered a record second quarter performance with net fee income increasing by 25% year-on-year.

“We have continued to invest in additional headcount to ensure we are able to further capitalise on the current demand for talent that exists across our global footprint and specialist disciplines, with staff numbers increasing by 7% since the end of March.

“This continued strong performance means that profit for the full year is now expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.”

Shares were 4.1% higher at 530p in early trading.

