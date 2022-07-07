‘9% of people leave keys under doormats or plant pots while on holiday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘9% of people leave keys under doormats or plant pots while on holiday’

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 2.17pm
One in 11 people leaves a key under a doormat or plant pot when they go on holiday, according to Aviva (Jonathan Brady/PA)
One in 11 (9%) people leaves a key under a doormat or plant pot when they go on holiday, according to an insurer.

Less than a fifth (19%) put away garden furniture, which could also help to prevent opportunistic thefts, when they go away, Aviva found.

The research was commissioned to remind people to protect their homes as peak holiday season approaches.

Aviva said the period of July to September tends to see a spike in UK home theft claims that occur when people have been on holiday – rising by 48% compared with other months of the year.

The average value of this type of claim is more than £6,000.

Kelly Whittington, property claims director for Aviva UK, said: “So many people have postponed their breaks because of the pandemic, so summer 2022 is a fantastic time for holidays.

“But we’d urge people not to get so excited that they forget to carry out checks and leave their homes vulnerable while they’re away.”

Aviva suggested that if someone wants to leave a key for a trusted neighbour, friend or family member to check on the property while they are away, they should give the key to the person to look after rather than leaving it under a plant pot or doormat where someone else could find it.

They could also ask the trusted person to check for other internal issues such as water leaks, as well as signs of unwanted guests, while they are away.

– More than 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK for Aviva in June.

