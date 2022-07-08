Shares rise as FTSE regains lost ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shares rise as FTSE regains lost ground

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 5.27pm
Shares rose in London on Friday, but remained below Monday’s close (Ian West/PA)
Shares rose in London on Friday, but remained below Monday’s close (Ian West/PA)

The FTSE 100 rose slightly on Friday as the dust settled following the Prime Minister’s resignation announcement – which had caused shares to bounce a day earlier.

Traders saw Boris Johnson’s impending exit as a sign of financial security but only after the FTSE suffered its worst performance on Tuesday since March.

The index closed at 7,196.24 on Friday, up by 0.1%, still slightly below Monday’s close.

Oil companies topped the leaderboard as traders bet on traditional energy over greener sources.

In the US, an unexpectedly strong jobs report prompted optimism from investors ahead of the weekend, with 372,000 jobs added in the US in June.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones were both trading up 0.2% by the time the European markets closed.

“It’s been a fairly low-key end to another choppy week for European markets after the latest US payrolls report showed that the US economy added 372,000 jobs in June,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“The decent jobs report prompted a bigger reaction from markets in the US, than here in Europe, where trading activity has been lacklustre, but still looks set to finish the week on a positive note.”

But analysts warn the labour market tightness only adds to inflationary pressures and increases the chances of rate rises this month.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “The latest US jobs report helped alleviate fears that the widely anticipated recession could begin to hit business investment and hiring decisions.

“Nevertheless, we have seen some weakness for US markets as better-than-expected payrolls, and stable unemployment/wages strengthen the case for a 75 basis-point hike in three-weeks’ time.

“Inflation remains the key concern for the Fed, and the absence of major red flags in the economy serves to raise the likeliness of Fed action to stifle price pressures.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dax index was up 1.3% and the CAC 40 closed 0.4% higher.

The pound reached 1.2033 against the dollar and fell to 1.1824 against the euro in the wake of the Prime Minister’s resignation.

In company news, JD Sports saw its shares rise 2.5% after announcing former Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson would take over from Peter Cowgill as its new chairman.

Shares in housebuilder Vistry rose 2.1% after saying its profits could exceed expectations due to a period of high demand in the first half of the year.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ashtead, up 117p to 3,839p, St James’s Place, up 32.5p to 1,149p, CocaCola HBC, up 48p to 1,848p, JD Sports, up 3p to 125.25p, and Airtel Africa, up 3.4p to 147.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 17.6p to 579.4p, GSK, down 36.6p to 1,754.8p, HSBC, down 9.8p to 525.8p, Taylor Wimpey, down 1.9p to 112.95p, and Hikma, down 20.0p to 1,697p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier