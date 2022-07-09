Families walk from Manchester to Liverpool to call for gambling ads changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Families walk from Manchester to Liverpool to call for gambling ads changes

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 6.09pm
Families of gambling addict suicide victims outside Everton Football Club (Peter Byrne/PA)
Families of gambling addict suicide victims outside Everton Football Club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Families who have lost loved ones through gambling addiction have marched from Manchester to Liverpool via the cities’ famous football clubs to call for reform within the game.

Many of the 70 walkers wore yellow shirts with the figure 409 on their backs to mark the number of addicts, who commit suicide each year.

Their two-day journey took them from Manchester City’s Etihad stadium, to Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground, Everton’s Goodison Park and Liverpool’s Anfield home venue.

The Big Step campaign
Families of gambling addict suicide victims outside Everton Football Club in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton fan and former gambling addict Ben Melvin, 35, handed over a 30,000-plus name petition at Goodison Park on Saturday objecting to the club accepting online casino Stake.com as their main shirt sponsor this summer.

The Everton season ticket holder, from Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, said: “Gambling adverts are too overwhelming in football and something needs to stop it but this (march) has also been in memory of people.

“The level of advertising I will be subjected to will be obscene and it is not just me, it will be children and vulnerable people.”

Mr Melvin, who has been recovering from his addiction for five years and debt-free for two-and-a-half years, warned that gambling could “eventually take everything” and people need to be made aware of the risks.

He added: “It is everybody’s choice (about whether to sign up) but I do not think we should be subjected to it constantly.”

The Big Step campaign
Families of gambling addict suicide victims (Peter Byrne/PA)

The walkers included families who have lost loved ones to gambling-related suicide. The walk was in memory of Liverpool fan Ryan Myers, who took his own life in 2014 when he was 27 after becoming addicted to gambling.

Ryan’s father John Myers said: “Ryan was a bubbly, happy lad. Our world fell apart when we he died.

“The adverts played a massive role in his addiction – they wouldn’t let him break free and didn’t warn him about the dangers. Instead, they kept telling him gambling was fun and safe.

“Unless the adverts are going to show what can happen to families – the funerals and the heartbreak – then they’ve got to go.”

The walk is the latest event organised by The Big Step, a campaign to end all gambling advertising in football which now has the support of 27 clubs in the UK and Ireland.

A Government White Paper is set to be published in the coming weeks as part of a review of gambling legislation.

