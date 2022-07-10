JD Wetherspoon could see more punters opting for cheaper pints amid costs battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

JD Wetherspoon could see more punters opting for cheaper pints amid costs battle

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 9.03am
A pint is poured at JD Wetherspoon’s Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A pint is poured at JD Wetherspoon’s Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Prices at JD Wetherspoon could climb this year to battle soaring labour, food and energy costs, but they will still remain lower than competitors, analysts say.

The pub giant is expected to report a 3% drop in sales in the three months to the end of June in its fourth quarter trading update on Wednesday.

Yet analysts say the chain would need to see sales hit double-digit growth to return to 2019 profits and offset higher staff, food, drink and energy costs.

Inflation reached 9.1% in May and hospitality companies have been forced to raise prices to stay afloat.

Wetherspoon’s added 10p to the price of its drinks in March and food prices were raised in April when VAT – cut during the pandemic – returned to 20%.

But the pub chain is known for its competitive low prices and could benefit from punters opting for cheaper nights out as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Bosses said in May they expect to “break even” this year as the firm returned to profit in the third quarter of the year. They were optimistic about a gradual improvement in sales in the final quarter.

However, analysts suggest the chain’s older clientele are more risk-averse and therefore more likely to be affected by the economic downturn.

Matt Britzman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “With restrictions now firmly in the rear-view mirror, Wetherspoon’s been able to improve sales, albeit slowly.

“Like-for-like sales in the last couple of weeks of the third quarter were slightly positive.

“The main story will likely focus on inflation, and the group has raised prices already this year to battle rising costs. In March, cautious consumers hadn’t impacted trading.

“Given the cost-of-living crisis has evolved since then, it’ll be interesting to hear whether that trend has shifted at all.”

On Thursday former Conservative minister Alun Cairns urged the Treasury to further cut duty rates on draught beer to support pubs that are facing significant cost pressures.

A recent study by Altus Group revealed that there are fewer pubs in England and Wales than ever before as 7,000 disappeared from communities in the last decade.

Pub groups are appealing to the Government for greater relief to ease the mounting pressures.

