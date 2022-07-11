Purplebricks chairman under pressure to resign from activist shareholder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Purplebricks chairman under pressure to resign from activist shareholder

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 11.27am
An activist investor has built up a 4% stake in embattled online estate agent Purplebricks and is calling for the chairman to resign after the group’s share price plummeted.

A letter written on behalf of Adam Smith’s investment vehicle, Lecram Holdings, to Purplebricks chairman Paul Pindar has demanded “urgent action” to stabilise the firm and “restore its credibility” among investors.

It comes after Purplebricks has seen its share price plunge after sinking to a loss and losing market share to rivals.

In addition, the firm has suffered higher staff costs due to switching field agents from self-employed status to full employment last year, while it also recently revealed a £3.6 million hit from claims related to failings in how it communicated with tenants.

Its share price has fallen by more than 97% from nearly 514p in August 2017 to just under 15p at close of trading on Friday.

The letter from Lecram said Mr Pindar has “presided over this highly unsatisfactory performance and you should now stand aside in favour of a replacement with necessary experience and skills to address urgently the company’s continuing cash burn and operating performance within the estate agency sector”.

If his stake in Purplebricks rises to at least 5%, Mr Smith will be able to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

But a spokesman for the estate agency criticised Mr Smith – who started building up a stake in the firm last month – for failing to agree to talk to the board.

He said: “We sought to meet with Lecram Holdings to discuss their concerns.

“They declined. It’s disappointing that they chose to go to the media instead, rather than engage with us.”

He added: “The board is well aware of the urgent need to turn around the performance of the business and become cash flow positive in the near term.”

Purplebricks’ new chief executive, Helena Marston – who took over three months ago after former boss Vic Darvey stepped down due to “personal reasons” in March – is working on turnaround plans, which will be unveiled alongside delayed full-year results in early August.

But her start date was also put back because due diligence checks took longer than expected.

The former chief operating officer of Purplebricks voluntarily declared herself bankrupt in September 2014, though this was discharged in September 2015.

