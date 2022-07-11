Average mortgage SVR ‘above 5% for first time since 2009’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average mortgage SVR ‘above 5% for first time since 2009’

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.01pm
The average standard variable rate mortgage has topped 5% for the first time in more than 13 years, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average standard variable rate mortgage has topped 5% for the first time in more than 13 years, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage has topped 5% for the first time in more than 13 years, according to a financial information website.

Homeowners tend to end up on their lender’s SVR when their initial mortgage deal comes to an end.

The average SVR is now 5.06%, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, up from 4.40% in December 2021.

Moneyfacts said the 5.06% rate is the highest it has recorded since January 2009, when the average rate was 5.14%, as well as being the only month since then when the average SVR has breached 5%.

The increase follows a string of Bank of England base rate hikes.

People looking to come off their SVR and switch to a less expensive deal, however, will find that fixed mortgage rates are generally climbing.

The average, two-year, fixed-rate mortgage on the market is 3.74% – the highest rate recorded since May 2013 – Moneyfacts said.

And the average, five-year, fixed-rate mortgage being offered is 3.89%, which is the highest on Moneyfacts’ records since November 2014.

The average two-year tracker mortgage rate has climbed to 2.74%, which is the highest recorded since June 2014.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said the choice of products has also dipped as mortgage lenders revise their ranges amid economic uncertainty.

She said: “We have seen some providers pull selected products, while others have withdrawn whole sectors of, or indeed their entire ranges, from the market temporarily.

“Compared to last month, total availability has reduced by a notable 431 deals to leave 4,556 mortgage products on offer to borrowers this month.”

Ms Williams continued: “As might be expected following the recent base rate rises from the Bank of England, the average SVR has also risen and at 5.06% is now above 5% for the first time since January 2009.

“Although the difference between this rate and the average fixed rates has reduced in recent months, for eligible borrowers about to fall onto a revert rate, the incentive to lock into a new, fixed deal is still clear.

“Those switching from the average SVR to the current, average, two-year fixed-rate might be able to make monthly savings of nearly £150 (based on on a mortgage balance of £200,000 over a 25-year term).

“While we remain in a cost-of-living crisis, with pressure on many household budgets, it’s vital prospective borrowers explore their options and are not disheartened by recent rate rises.”

Analysis released by trade association UK Finance earlier this month suggests that homeowners coming off fixed-rate mortgages this year and shifting to a new deal can typically expect to see their disposable incomes shrink by 7%.

This expected decrease in the amount of income that households will have left over to spend and save at their discretion is due to a combination of rising mortgage interest rates and the surging cost-of-living.

According to UK Finance, 1.3 million customers are set to reach the end of their fixed-rate deals this year and, unless they re-mortgage, they will move on to their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]