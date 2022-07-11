Nine in 10 ‘worried about finances’ as cost-of-living crisis looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine in 10 ‘worried about finances’ as cost-of-living crisis looms

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.03am
More than 90% of consumers are concerned about the negative impact of rising household bills on their personal finances (Barclaycard/PA)
Cinemas have replaced online subscriptions on people’s list of priorities, as more than nine in 10 said they are worried about the impact rising bills are having on their personal finances.

Data from Barclaycard revealed that 91% of consumers were last month concerned about the impact rising household bills are having on their personal finances, compared to 88% in May.

Spending on utilities witnessed the steepest rise. Many are cutting back on their energy and water consumption due to a 39.6% year-on-year increase in the cost of household essentials.

Spending on essential items also rose by 4.4% in June compared to the same month a year ago, largely as a result of mounting petrol and diesel prices.

A review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) this month found that the increase from the crude oil price when it enters refineries to the wholesale price when it leaves them as petrol or diesel has more than tripled in the last year, from 10p per litre to nearly 35p per litre.

Barclaycard added that digital and content subscriptions, which many flocked to over the pandemic, have taken a hit, with 26% reviewing or cancelling their subscriptions.

However, the entertainment and hospitality sectors enjoyed some growth.

The entertainment industry received a 5.3% boost in June compared to May, thanks to Tom Cruise’s anticipated movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jurassic World Dominion proving hits with the public.

Takeaways and fast food have also remained popular, recording growth of 2.3% month-on-month and 9.4% year-on-year respectively.

Travel agents have also seen a monthly growth of 6.4%, despite flight cancellations and staff shortages plaguing the airline industry.

Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said: “The continued rise in fuel, food and energy prices means consumers are having to budget and seek out value where they can for both essential and non-essential purchases.

“While this cautionary approach is impacting supermarket and individual basket spend, there are bright spots to be found, with Brits increasing their discretionary spending on entertainment, travel and takeaways as we head into high summer.”

