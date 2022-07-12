Chris Whitty to be honoured for steering nation through Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Whitty to be honoured for steering nation through Covid pandemic

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 2.47am
England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, is to be appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Victoria Jones/PA)
Leading medical figure Professor Sir Chris Whitty, consumer expert Martin Lewis and Olympic diver Tom Daley are among those who will be recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony.

England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris, who appeared on the daily briefing broadcasts to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, will be appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath for services to public health.

He previously received the Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in 2015 for services to tropical medicine in the UK and Africa, after he helped draw up the Government’s response to the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, but will receive the higher accolade from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after guiding the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin Lewis has been made a CBE for services to broadcasting and consumer rights (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Broadcaster Mr Lewis is also expected to pick up his CBE for services to broadcasting and consumer rights.

He founded the website MoneySavingExpert.com, which provides free advice to consumers about financial matters and how to reduce bills.

The consumer rights’ champion has become increasingly vocal in response to the Government’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis and the sharp rise in energy prices during appearances on ITV’s This Morning, his own programme The Martin Lewis Money Show, and on social media.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Tom Daley will collect his OBE for services to diving, charity and LGBTQ+ rights (Ian West/PA)

Daley will receive his OBE for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights.

The 28-year-old first represented Great Britain at the Olympics in 2008, aged just 14. He went on to represent Team GB at London 2012, Rio 2016 and at Tokyo 2020, where he won gold alongside Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event.

Daley has continuously championed the rights of the LGBTQ+ community after coming out in 2013, and has called for countries where homosexuality can be punished by death to be banned from competing in the Olympic Games.

Other prominent sportsmen to be honoured are 2020 Paralympic champion in wheelchair fencing Piers Gilliver and Olympic swimmer Calum Jarvis, who helped the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team reach the final of Tokyo 2020, in which the team went on to win gold.

