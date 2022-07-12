Pausing pension contributions for a year ‘may dent retirement pot by thousands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pausing pension contributions for a year ‘may dent retirement pot by thousands’

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 11.13am Updated: July 12 2022, 1.37pm
People who pause their workplace pension contributions for just a year due to cost-of-living pressures may end up thousands of pounds worse off in retirement than if they had continued, calculations from Standard Life suggest (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People who pause their workplace pension contributions for just a year due to cost-of-living pressures may end up thousands of pounds worse off in retirement than if they had continued, calculations from Standard Life suggest (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People who pause their workplace pension contributions for just a year due to cost-of-living pressures may end up thousands of pounds worse off in retirement than if they had continued, calculations suggest.

Someone who started working with a salary of £25,000 per year and paid the minimum contributions from the age of 22 could end up with nearly £457,000 in retirement, pensions provider Standard Life calculated.

But if they paused at the age of 35 for just one year, they could end up with just over £444,000 by the age of 68 instead – which would be nearly £13,000 less than if they had continued to pay in.

Someone stopping for two years could end up around £25,000 worse off in retirement and someone pressing pause for three years could be nearly £38,000 short of what they may otherwise have accumulated.

The calculations were based on various assumptions, including certain levels of investment growth, salary growth and annual charges. Standard Life emphasised they should not be used to accurately represent exactly what might happen.

Standard Life also surveyed 2,500 customers and found that, if they had to cut down on expenses, 15% would put less money into savings accounts, and 6% would reduce their pension contributions.

The vast majority (93%) said that increasing costs and high inflation are going to have an impact, or are already having an impact, on their financial situation, rising from 88% in the first quarter of this year.

More than three quarters (77%) of people expect to have to cut back on spending or saving, rising to 86% with an income of less than £20,000.

Some 83% of households with between £20,001 and £30,000 in income said the same, as did just under three quarters (72%) of households with £70,001 to £100,000 in income and more than half (56%) of households earning more than £100,000.

Jenny Holt, managing director for customer savings and investments at Standard Life, said: “Consumers have had to contend with a lot so far this year, and since April alone we have seen the increase to the energy price cap, higher national insurance contributions, as well as inflation recently reaching 9.1%.

“This is of course taking its toll on people’s finances, with many having to cut back on spending and saving as a result.”

Tim Gosling, head of policy at B&CE, provider of the People’s Pension, said: “Based on the evidence presented in the research, it appears that most people wouldn’t consider pausing their pension contributions due to cost-of-living pressures and this corresponds with what we have seen.

“Saving through automatic enrolment held up extremely well under the pressures of the pandemic and it is likely that this will be the case during the current economic turbulence many people are currently experiencing.”

