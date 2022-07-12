Consumer confidence falls for seventh month in a row – YouGov/Cebr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumer confidence falls for seventh month in a row – YouGov/Cebr

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 12.03am
Consumer confidence has fallen for the seventh month in a row as accelerating inflation erodes household buying power, figures suggest.

Confidence fell to its lowest point last month since August 2020, according to analysis by YouGov and the Centre for Economic and Business Research (Cebr).

Households reported that their finances worsened in the past month, while their outlook to the next 12 months also deteriorated.

However, feelings among homeowners were more of a mixed bag – with the survey’s house value index for the past month increasing but outlook declining.

Emma McInnes, global head of financial services at YouGov, said: “The current figure sits at its lowest point since August 2020, amidst the backdrop of growing concern around the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is notable to see an uptick in confidence around house prices and job security, but these were offset by continued sharp decline in confidence around household finances.”

Josie Dent, managing economist at Cebr, said: “June saw a further fall in the YouGov/Cebr Consumer Confidence Index, driven by the continued acceleration in inflation, which has eroded household buying power.

“This is leaving many people with less money left over at the end of each month, and even pushing some to cut back on food spending, use their savings or take on debt to make ends meet.”

