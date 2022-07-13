Recruiter Page Group sees higher fees as wages rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Recruiter Page Group sees higher fees as wages rise

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 9.20am
Recruitment company Page Group reported a drop in its Chinese profits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruitment company Page Group reported a drop in its Chinese profits (Victoria Jones/PA)

Recruiter Page Group has said the staff it hires for clients are being paid more as candidates are in short supply.

The business said it is benefiting from wage inflation – the company takes a fee based on the salary of the person they help employ.

But it also warned of global political uncertainty, and said its business in China is still feeling the heat in the second quarter of the year as Covid-19 restrictions persist.

Chief executive Steve Ingham said: “We delivered increased levels of productivity, with the group continuing to benefit from favourable trading conditions, including wage inflation and increased fee rates resulting from the high demand and short supply of candidates.”

It was a record quarter for the business, with gross profit up by more than a quarter to £280.9 million over the three months.

In June the business made more than £100 million in gross profit for only the second time in a single month.

The business said it had benefited from quicker hiring, as video interviews speeded up the process.

Its growth was led by strong performances in the US and Germany in particular, but most other markets, including the UK, also performed well.

The situation in greater China, however, is less positive for Page Group. The country still has many pandemic restrictions in place, and the recruiter saw a 13% drop in gross profit from mainland China and an 8% fall in Hong Kong.

Mr Ingham said: “Looking forward, we are clearly aware of the heightened degree of macroeconomic and political uncertainty that exists globally, particularly with regards to increasing inflation in the majority of the markets in which we operate.

“We are monitoring all KPIs (key performance indicators) in the business regularly, but to date we have seen no significant changes apart from the usual seasonal movements.

“We are pleased with the group’s performance in the first half of the year and currently expect 2022 full-year operating profit to be in line with company compiled consensus of £205 million.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]