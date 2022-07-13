Number of women founding businesses soared during the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Number of women founding businesses soared during the pandemic

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 4.10pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The proportion of women who set up their own businesses during the pandemic rose faster than for men, data suggests.

The share around the world increased by 45% for women between 2019 and 2020, but only rose 32% for men.

The overall proportion of women founding their own businesses was also considerably higher than the proportion of men, LinkedIn data reveals.

The social media site, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, said women are more likely to work in retail and hospitality jobs that were most impacted by lockdowns during the pandemic, so it was not surprising that women should turn to entrepreneurialism during the pandemic, as they faced more time at home.

The pandemic also opened new opportunities as traditional working patterns were upended.

The number of female founders grew the most in finance, retail and education between 2016 and 2021, the research found, more than doubling in all three sectors.

Portugal and Belgium performed particularly well over the period.

The data also shows that women remain underrepresented in higher levels of the workplace, making up 46% of entry-level roles but only 35% of managerial positions and 25% of C-suite jobs.

“Women remain severely underrepresented at leadership level and are significantly less likely to be promoted internally to leadership roles,” the report said.

Sue Duke, head of global public policy at LinkedIn, said: “The pandemic hit working women harder than men, as traditional gender roles took hold and female-dominated sectors bore the brunt of lockdowns.

“The serious lack of women in leadership positions continues to be a real problem, yet data shows that male colleagues are far more likely to be promoted into leadership roles.

“Given the economic and workplace turmoil of the past few years, women have sought to take control of their careers and set up their own businesses.

“While some women were pursuing their passions or seeking out greater flexibility, many women became ‘necessity entrepreneurs’, due to a need for income or because of a lack of opportunities at work.

“We have to recognise that many of these entrepreneurs had their hands forced by inequitable working environments and we must take urgent steps to make workplaces work for women.”

