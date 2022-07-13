House prices continue to climb despite sales falling – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

House prices continue to climb despite sales falling – survey

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 12.02am
Property professionals saw fewer new inquiries from house hunters in June (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Despite the number of houses being sold falling in Scotland last month, property prices continued their upward march, surveyors have said.

Fewer potential buyers were seen in the market during June than in May and fewer sales were going through, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) residential market survey.

Richard Clowes, of DM Hall, said: “Ongoing economic issues such as inflation and the cost-of-living crisis may be starting to have an impact generally but lack of supply in the marketplace means buyers are in most cases, not all, paying well over home report value.”

A net balance of minus 40% of property professionals said the number of new buyers was down, while a balance of minus 22% said sales fell.

The net balance is the proportion of respondents reporting a rise minus those reporting a fall.

Grant Robertson, of Allied Surveyors Scotland in Glasgow, said that the “inevitable reaction to the squeeze on household budgets and rise in mortgage rates has arrived”.

“Viewer numbers are reducing and sales are taking longer, but remember a two-week sale time is still incredibly quick and there is no evidence yet of any impact on house prices,” he said.

Short-term expectations for the market north of the border were also muted, and estate agents said they expected prices to edge lower and for sales to pick up only slightly.

But, Rics said, with fewer properties coming on to the market, which is exacerbating an existing lack of supply, prices have continued to edge upwards, albeit at a slower rate.

In terms of supply, the net balance for instructions to sell was minus 9% of respondents, indicating that fewer properties were coming on to the market than last month.

In relation to prices, the net balance was plus 64 in the June report, down from plus 73 in May. This suggests that prices are still rising but less firmly so.

Thomas Baird, of Select Surveyors, said: “The summer slowdown over the holiday period has started earlier than normal and the lack of new stock is driving sales and lettings figures are increasing steadily.”

