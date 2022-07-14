Car insurers see shares tumble as Sabre warns over hit from soaring costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car insurers see shares tumble as Sabre warns over hit from soaring costs

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 12.53pm
Shares in car insurers were sent tumbling into the red on Thursday after motor insurer Sabre warned over a hit from soaring costs as rampant inflation begins to take its toll on the sector.

Sabre Insurance Group saw its stock plummet by as much as 39% at one stage after it said the cost of claims had jumped to around 12% – from 8% last year – due to rising costs across the board, including parts, labour, credit hire, paint and car values.

It said this is set to impact its profitability, sending shivers through the rest of the sector on the London Stock Exchange, with Admiral plunging 14% and Direct Line 10% lower.

Sabre said “extraordinary inflationary pressures” are set to see its combined operating ratio – a key measure of profitability for insurers showing costs and claims as a proportion of premiums – rise to 98.9% in the half-year to June 30 against the more profitable 74.4% seen a year ago.

It is set to report first half pre-tax profits slumping to £4.3 million from £22.2 million a year ago, and said shareholder dividend payments would be capped at a third of the profit after tax for the half-year.

Sabre still expects to pay a dividend overall for 2022, but said it will be at reduced levels before returning to more normal levels in 2023.

The group has been hiking prices in response – up 19% in the year to date – but this has in turn knocked demand, with gross written premiums on the motor book around 10.6% below the same levels seen a year earlier.

Chief executive Geoff Carter said: “The strong recent progress in the business will be impacted in 2022 by the need to reflect the current extraordinary inflationary pressures.

“We believe that taking prudent and assertive action now, in conjunction with our normal pricing discipline, means that we are protecting the underlying profitability of the business, and will allow a rapid rebound to our expected levels of performance.”

It comes ahead of the sector’s half-year results next month, which will be in sharp focus to see what impact is being felt by the major players.

