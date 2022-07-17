Waiting list for food charity The Felix Project surpasses 700

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Waiting list for food charity The Felix Project surpasses 700

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.02am
Chief executive Charlotte Hill told the PA news agency that demand for its services had soared in recent months (PA)
Chief executive Charlotte Hill told the PA news agency that demand for its services had soared in recent months (PA)

A food distribution charity said demand has gone “through the roof” amid the war in Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis – with its waiting list ballooning to more than 700.

London-based The Felix Project supports around 1,000 community projects, including 150 schools, with regular food.

Chief executive Charlotte Hill told the PA news agency: “What we’ve seen because of the war in Ukraine really affecting food supplies, but also the really significant increases in inflation and the huge cost-of-living rises that all Londoners are facing, is that our demand is going through the roof.”

Inflation in the UK stands at 9.1% but could rise above 11% later this year.

Mrs Hill said: “We’ve also now got a waiting list of about 700 organisations who want to get food from us who we can’t service, and this is after we have seen a huge increase in operations.”

The charity has four depots and a community kitchen in Tower Hamlets providing up to 5,000 meals a day, but still “can’t meet the demand that’s out there”.

Mrs Hill said it is harder to access surplus food, in particular staples like cooking oil, pasta and rice, compared to the pandemic years because the supply chain has been interrupted by the war and Brexit.

The charity is also being forced to cope with rising energy and fuel bills, with large walk-in fridges and freezers needed round-the-clock to keep food fresh and a fleet of more than 40 delivery vehicles to keep on the road.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm,” Mrs Hill said.

Woman wearing green t-shirt, with her arms crossed and smiling at the camera
The Felix Project boss Charlotte Hill said staples including cooking oil, pasta and rice are harder to come by (The Felix Project/PA)

The Felix Project has teamed up with match-funding platform The Big Give and charity The Childhood Trust to provide two million meals for the capital’s most vulnerable children.

Mrs Hill said: “We’ve got a schools programme that we run all year around, where we provide surplus food to 150 schools in London once a week through an after-school market stall.

“And what we’re finding increasingly is that more and more of these schools really need ways to support their families with food during the holidays.

“And so more and more, we’re running these kind of holiday food programmes to make sure children eat all year round when they’re not able to get free school meals.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

