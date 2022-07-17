Profit warnings spike amid economic problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profit warnings spike amid economic problems

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.02am
Dozens of companies have undershot expectations in recent months (Steven Paston/PA)
Dozens of companies have undershot expectations in recent months (Steven Paston/PA)

London-listed companies have issued a series of profit warnings this year as cost inflation bites and customers start thinking about their spending.

A new report has found the number of firms which issued the warnings – always a headache for shareholders – jumped by 66% in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Consultancy EY found that 136 profit warnings were issued by companies listed in London, up from 82 a year earlier.

For most it was about rising costs, with 58% citing that as one of the main reasons behind their profit misses. For others it was about workers – 19% said they were having problems in the labour market.

Many positions have gone unfilled due to a shortage of workers in recent months and this has also pushed up what companies have to pay their staff – although rarely by enough to beat runaway inflation.

“Companies are facing a myriad of headwinds that will challenge even experienced management teams,” said EY’s Alan Hudson.

“In the second quarter of 2022, we moved into yet more uncharted territory as inflation and interest rates reached multi-year highs while consumer confidence fell to record lows – all against a backdrop of geopolitical tension.

“Over the first half of this year, we have seen profit warnings prompted primarily by cost and supply chain issues, but as we start to see a fall in consumer demand and confidence, it is likely that other underlying stresses will become exposed.”

The researchers found that of 1,222 companies listed in the UK, a full 70 had issued at least two consecutive warnings in the last 12 months.

It said that one in five companies delist within a year of issuing a third profit warning, mainly due to failure.

“Businesses will need to prepare for lower growth, tighter capital and significant market volatility in the coming months,” Mr Hudson said.

“As profit warnings and stress levels rise, we’re starting to see more companies issue multiple profit warnings and a return of companies approaching the ‘three warning rule’.”

The worst-hit companies were travel and leisure firms and retailers while personal care drug and grocery stores have also suffered. These businesses were hit by rising costs, supply chain issues and staff shortages, the researchers said.

Construction companies have fared better. Their costs have risen but they have generally been able to pass this on to their customers.

Firms are meant to issue warnings when their profits are going to be considerably below what the market expects.

Naturally, share prices almost always fall in the wake of a profit warning.

