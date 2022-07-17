Amazon takes on Tesco with grocery price promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Amazon takes on Tesco with grocery price promise

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.03am
Amazon Fresh on Prime (Amazon/PA)
Amazon Fresh on Prime (Amazon/PA)

Amazon’s grocery arm is to take on Tesco with a new price match promise as it becomes the latest retail giant to pledge it will keep prices low for customers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Amazon Fresh will start its Tesco Clubcard Price Match campaign on Monday, matching and freezing hundreds of prices in line with discounts by the supermarket giant.

The move will see the online grocery business invest in the price of everyday groceries including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

Russell Jones, director of Amazon Fresh, told the PA news agency he hopes the pricing campaign will “show how good our value is compared with competitors”.

The retail boss said: “When customers see the comparison against our competitors it is obvious quite how strong our value is.

“We recognise that this is the most important thing to customers right now.”

Amazon is the latest retailer to use a price match campaign in its marketing efforts to drive customer numbers, with Tesco and Sainsbury’s currently operating promotions matching the prices of key items against those of German discount rival Aldi.

Mr Jones added: “This is one way that we’re helping customers get great value and convenience with groceries delivered at home with Amazon Fresh.

“Improving our shopping experience and giving Amazon Fresh customers even more for their money are key priorities for us.”

Amazon said the promotion will see reductions such as 32% of Tropicana orange juice, 46% of own-brand margherita pizzas and 19% of Cathedral City extra mature cheddar.

It comes amid a continued expansion of the Amazon Fresh grocery operation, which is now available in London, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.

