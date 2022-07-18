Deliveroo cuts sales outlook as takeaway demand slumps amid cost crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deliveroo cuts sales outlook as takeaway demand slumps amid cost crunch

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 8.01am
Deliveroo has slashed its annual sales outlook as it revealed waning demand for takeaways as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite (David Davies/PA)
Deliveroo has slashed its annual sales outlook after revealing waning demand for takeaways as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite.

The takeaway delivery group said growth in group sales by gross transaction value (GTV) pared back sharply to 2% on a constant currency basis in the second quarter, down from 12% in the previous three months.

It said the group believes this “reflects the impact of increased consumer headwinds”.

In the UK and Ireland, sales growth dropped to 4% from 12% in the first quarter.

Deliveroo said the slowdown will affect sales over the full year, forecasting annual sales growth of between 4% and 12%, down markedly from the previous 15% to 25% guidance.

But it kept its outlook for underlying earnings margins unchanged.

“Management is confident in the company’s ability to adapt financially to a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, through gross margin improvements, more efficient marketing expenditure and tight cost control,” Deliveroo said.

It marks the latest sign of consumer belt-tightening in the face of rampant rises in the cost of living.

New official figures on Wednesday are set to show UK inflation jumping to 9.3% in June from 9.1% in May, which was already the highest level for more than 40 years.

Households are being hit by soaring energy and fuel bills, with prices also rising across the board for everything from food to clothing.

Deliveroo’s sales woes comes after booming trade during the early stages of the pandemic, when locked-down customers turned to takeaways while hospitality remained shut.

Its latest update also showed that the amount spent per order fell, down “slightly” year on year in a reversal of trends seen during lockdowns.

Over the first half as a whole, it said sales by GTV rose 7% to £3.56 billion.

