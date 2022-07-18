H&M to wind down Russian business over Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

H&M to wind down Russian business over Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 1.44pm
General View of a H&M store in London. The retailer is to pull out of Russia (Ian West/PA)
General View of a H&M store in London. The retailer is to pull out of Russia (Ian West/PA)

Fashion giant H&M is to wind down its business in Russia, becoming the latest international business to exit the country following its invasion Ukraine.

The Sweden-based retailer initially halted sales in Russia at the start of March.

On Monday, the company told investors it has now “decided to initiate a process of winding down the business in the country”.

It blamed its decision on “current operational challenges and an unpredictable future” in Russia.

H&M said it operations in Russia, which were first launched in 2009, will be temporarily reopening to sell the remaining stock.

Helen Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M Group, said: “After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia.

“We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication.

“Furthermore, we wish to thank our customers for their support throughout the years.”

Russia accounted for around 4% of its global sales according to its latest annual report and employed more than 6,000 people in the country.

The retailer added it will take a 2 billion Swedish krona (£161 million) hit in the third quarter as a result.

H&M follows the likes of McDonalds, which sold all its Russian restaurants in May after more than 30 years operating in the country.

