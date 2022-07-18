Young adults ‘twice as likely to prioritise gym as savings in a typical week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young adults ‘twice as likely to prioritise gym as savings in a typical week’

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.03am
Young adults are around twice as likely to prioritise the gym in a typical week as their savings, according to Experian (Tim Goode/PA)
Young adults are around twice as likely to prioritise the gym in a typical week as their savings, a survey has found.

Six in 10 (60%) 18 to 24-year-olds believe that getting physically fit and healthy is more rewarding than getting their finances in order, according to credit information company Experian.

Despite this, nearly the same number (58%) of young adults said that poor financial health is affecting their overall wellbeing.

One in 12 (8%) 18 to 24-year-olds said they prioritise their savings in a typical week, while 17% prioritise going to the gym and 14% prioritise healthy eating, the survey of 2,000 people found.

More than a fifth (22%) prioritise taking time to “switch off”.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of 18 to 24-year-olds said that information on improving their mental and physical health is more readily available than that which would support their financial health.

Personal finance expert Iona Bain said: “I’d advise people to start small – it could be as simple as deciding to look at your accounts more often or figuring out how much money you owe to creditors.

“You’ll start getting a much clearer picture of what’s going on so you can work towards being more mindful in your spending or coming up with a repayment plan. Make sure any changes to your financial behaviour are sustainable and allow for balance in life.”

