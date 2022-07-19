EasyJet ‘can’t guarantee’ smooth experience for summer passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

EasyJet ‘can’t guarantee’ smooth experience for summer passengers

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.39pm
EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has admitted he ‘can’t guarantee’ passengers will not suffer more disruption this summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has admitted he 'can't guarantee' passengers will not suffer more disruption this summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has admitted he “can’t guarantee” passengers will not suffer more disruption this summer.

The chief executive said the airline has introduced “a number of measures” to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen during the Easter and jubilee periods, when thousands of flights were cancelled.

The summer holidays for most schools in England and Wales start this week.

Schedule reductions across the airline industry will “help” but factors “outside our control” could affect flights, Mr Lundgren warned.

Johan Lundgren
Johan Lundgren (EasyJet/PA)

In an interview with the PA news agency at Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire, Mr Lundgren said: “We’re operating up to 1,700 flights a day.

“We’re doing it with the level of operational performance that you would have seen in 2019.

“But having said that, we can’t guarantee that there won’t be things that sit outside our control that could affect our customers, as they will affect any other airlines’ customers as well.

“We are absolutely focused on this. This is the key priority for us apart from the overriding objective to deliver safe operation.”

Mr Lundgren said one of the key risks to reliability is air traffic control providers imposing restrictions.

“It only takes one or two people in the tower to be sick and then you have flow restrictions coming into play,” he said.

“Flow restrictions could ultimately lead to cancellations.”

Asked if he is concerned some passengers could switch to Ryanair, which has not cancelled as many flights in recent months, Mr Lundgren replied: “Every airline has had cancellations.

“We deeply apologise for those events that took place when we had day-on-day challenges.

“But we’ve taken the right actions in order to correct that, and hope to continue to deliver a great operation for the rest of the summer.”

