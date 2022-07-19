Fans, paddling pools and burgers fly off the shelves in heatwave shopping spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fans, paddling pools and burgers fly off the shelves in heatwave shopping spree

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 2.15pm Updated: July 19 2022, 2.47pm
Arthur, a West Highland Terrier, cools off in a paddling pool in west London as temperatures in nearby Kew Gardens reached more than 29 degrees (PA)
Arthur, a West Highland Terrier, cools off in a paddling pool in west London as temperatures in nearby Kew Gardens reached more than 29 degrees (PA)

Sales of fans, ice cream, paddling pools and burgers rocketed as the heatwave sparked a spending spree on summer essentials.

Waitrose has had its biggest week for ice creams, with sales up 36% year on year, while John Lewis’s sales of fans and air conditioning units are up 709% year on year.

Asda sold at least 4.5 million sausages and 1.4 million burgers last week, while charcoal sales increased by 400%.

Summer weather July 19th 2022
People on the beach in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sales of ready-to-drink spirits in Asda were up 72% compared to an average week, while fan sales increased by 1,300%.

Asda said its paddling pool range saw sales increase by 1,000% compared to the same time the previous week.

Waitrose said sales of premium ice cream are up 45% year-on-year.

Joe Sharkey, ice cream buyer for Waitrose, said: “Our ice creams and lollies are continuing to fly off the shelves, as our customers are looking for ways to keep cool.

“We’ve had our biggest week of ice cream sales ever last week, with sales up by 36% compared to last year – and we’ve still got good availability to help customers beat the heat.”

Summer weather July 19th 2022
People on jet skis in the water of Loch Lomond (PA)

Morrisons said last week was its biggest week for ice cream sales in more than five years, while bags of ice are up 50% year on year.

Elsewhere, Hotel Chocolat co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell told the PA news agency that online chocolate deliveries are suspended.

Mr Thirlwell said: “It’s not great weather for a chocolate maker.”

He added: “It’s typical to suspend chocolate deliveries within the online business when there’s excessive heat.

“There’s no point in sending them if they’re just going to melt.”

Summer weather July 19th 2022
A man walks his dog in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

According to the Met Office, the entire stock of a Liverpool chocolate factory melted during a hot spell in August 1990.

Meanwhile, the increased heat has not impacted on berry production too negatively, with growers able to meet the demand.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, said: “Generally, yields will be a bit lower as berries ripen faster and don’t quite make the same size as if the berries were left to grow longer.

“However, the fast ripening creates a flush of crop which, if the good weather is maintained for a few days, which it has, then this meets an increased consumer demand.

“Usually, if the sun is shining then we see more Brits buying berries, outdoor entertaining, summer desserts etc, are all good berry buying occasions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]