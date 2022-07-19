Amazon pays £648m in UK taxes as revenues leap beyond £23bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Amazon pays £648m in UK taxes as revenues leap beyond £23bn

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 12.04am
The Amazon warehouse in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
The Amazon warehouse in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon has said it handed £648 million directly to the taxman last year as its UK operation saw revenues surge past £23 billion for the first time amid the pandemic-fuelled online boom.

The retail and technology giant said its direct tax bill increased by almost a third from £492 million in 2020.

The bulk of the tax increase was driven by the increase in the size of its UK workforce, which swelled to cope with rising demand.

Amazon grew to around 70,000 workers by the end of 2021 and its continued recruitment spree is set to take the firm to almost 75,000 staff by the end of this year.

Taxes were also increased by the expansion of the company’s real estate footprint, with the group opening new warehouses and growing its grocery store operation.

A surge in demand for online retail, as high street rivals were shut during the first months of the year, resulted in higher sales.

Revenues increased by 12.4% to £23.19 billion for 2021.

Amazon said this also resulted in higher indirect taxes, which almost doubled to £2.13 billion.

The rise in indirect taxes, such as VAT, meant the firm claimed its total tax contribution lifted to £2.77 billion from £1.55 billion a year earlier.

Amazon also stressed that it invested £11.4 billion into the UK over the year, including more than £2 billion in infrastructure spending.

Amazon said in a statement: “We are proud of the significant economic contribution we are making to the UK economy.

“We know that the UK remains full of opportunity and we continue to be excited by the potential to make investments across the country and have a positive impact in communities.”

