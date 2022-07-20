Latest rail strike will halt all services in some areas, passengers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest rail strike will halt all services in some areas, passengers warned

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 10.31am
Another strike by rail workers will hit train services next week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Some parts of the country will have no train services during the next strike by thousands of rail workers, passengers are being warned.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at train companies across England, and Network Rail, will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday July 27 in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strike will affect passengers travelling for holidays or attending events such as the women’s Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes on July 27, and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham the following day.

Network Rail (NR) said a “very limited” timetable will be available across the country on the strike day, with around 20% of services running and some parts of the country with no rail services.

Special timetables will be published this Saturday but NR said trains will start later and finish much earlier than usual, and it told passengers to expect disruption and only travel if necessary.

It will be the fourth day of RMT strikes, which NR said will again bring “unnecessary and entirely avoidable” disruption for passengers.

Around 20% of services will run across only around half the network.

Passengers with an advance, off peak or anytime fare who have bought a ticket on a strike day can use it for travel the day before, or up to and including Tuesday August 2, or they can change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

Separately, the drivers’ union Aslef has called strike action across eight train operators on Saturday July 30 that will significantly disrupt some routes.

There will also be a 24-hour strike by Aslef members on the Greater Anglia network on Saturday July 23.

Andrew Haines, NR chief executive, said: “Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I’m afraid there will be more disruption for passengers next week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.

Striking rail workers
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, centre, joined a rally outside King’s Cross Station in central London during previous strike action last month (PA)

“I can only apologise for the impact this pointless strike will have on passengers, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

“It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys.”

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We are incredibly disappointed that the RMT and Aslef leadership are continuing with this action, disrupting the summer plans of millions – including those attending the Commonwealth Games.

“While we will do all that we can to minimise disruption to passengers, our advice is to only travel if it is necessary, and if you are going to travel, please plan ahead.

“We have a responsibility to bring our railway up to date and give our passengers a more punctual and reliable service so that we’re able to give our staff the pay rise they deserve.

“But it is wrong to continue asking taxpayers to shoulder more of the burden when they have already contributed £600 per household during the pandemic, or to expect passengers to fund it by paying more for their tickets, when they too are feeling the pinch.

“We ask the RMT and Aslef’s leadership to continue talking so we can come to a deal that works for our people, our passengers and for taxpayers.”

NR pointed out that all train operators are affected by the July 27 strike, whether they have an individual dispute with the RMT or not, as signallers control train movements across the entire country.

Further RMT strikes are also planned for August 18 and 20.

