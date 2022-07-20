European markets lose wind in their sails amid Russian gas fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
European markets lose wind in their sails amid Russian gas fears

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 5.17pm
Shares in the City dropped on Wednesday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A two-day strong run for the FTSE 100 came to an end on Wednesday as the wind came out of European markets.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 31.97 points, a 0.4% drop, to 7,264.31 as some investors cashed in on a couple of days of rises.

But worries over Russian gas supplies to Europe also put pressure on shares, they had soared yesterday after the Kremlin said that it would restart shipments via the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

But there was news of further potential maintenance to the vital gas supply route on Thursday.

Nord Stream supplies a large portion of Europe’s gas.

“It has been a mixed start to the session, although given the scale of the bounce for the week so far some profit-taking was to be expected,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Headlines about Russia contemplating further maintenance to its Nord Stream platform have put European stocks under pressure, as traders weigh up whether they can push this risk rebound much further.

“In addition, the double-whammy of UK and Canadian inflation data today has trimmed the appetite of dip buyers, who have been trying to forget about CPI (consumer prices index inflation) figures in their quest to pick up some bargains.”

By the end of the day of trading in Europe, the S&P 500 in New York had risen by 0.7% and the Dow Jones was up 0.1%.

In Germany the Dax index closed down 0.2%, while France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.3%.

At the same time sterling had lost 0.19% of its value against the dollar and 0.03% against the euro.

One pound could buy 1.1975 dollars or 1.1744 euros.

In company news, Royal Mail posted a drop in sales, saying the company lost £1 million a day over the last quarter.

The delivery company said that people were sending fewer parcels, and its attempts to cut costs had “stalled”.

The company, which is also facing strikes from thousands of workers, saw its shares rise by 0.6%.

Meanwhile Premier Foods said that its sales rose, by 6%, over the three months to early July.

Sales hit £197 million, the maker of Mr Kipling and Ambrosia said, as people cooked more at home.

Some of its brands are “increasingly popular as household budgets become ever stretched”.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 38.2p to 838.2p, Ashtead, up 135p to 4074p, Aveva Group, up 68p to 2312p, Ocado, up 20p to 774.8p, and Entain, up 27.5p to 1154p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith , down 11.3p to 283.6p, AstraZeneca, down 314p to 10918p, Rolls-Royce, down 2p to 92.03p, Reckitt, down 122p to 6302p, and BAT, down 65p to 3463.5p.

