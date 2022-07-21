Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group delivers profit surge but warns over cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group delivers profit surge but warns over cost of living

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 8.03am
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group said it is set for bumper profits despite warning over supply chain issues and the increased cost of living (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sports Direct's parent firm, Frasers Group, has swung to a bumper profit for the past year and expects this to surge further, despite warning over the cost of living and supply chain pressures.

Sports Direct’s parent firm, Frasers Group, has swung to a bumper profit for the past year and expects this to surge further, despite warning over the cost of living and supply chain pressures.

The Mike Ashley-founded business hailed a strong performance despite a “significant increase” in running costs.

The company, which also runs House of Fraser and Game stores, saw adjusted pre-tax profits jump to £344.8 million for the year to April, compared with a £39.9 million loss in the previous year.

House of Fraser
Frasers Group runs a raft of brands including House of Fraser, Flannels and Jack Wills (Aaron Chown/PA)

It lifted its targets for the current financial year, telling shareholders on Thursday morning that it expects to post an adjusted pre-tax profit of between £450 million and £500 million over the current financial year.

Nevertheless, the retail giant warned that challenges with supply chains and the increased cost of living “could have an impact on business potential”.

Frasers also made fresh calls for the Government to overhaul “a fundamentally flawed business rates system”.

It came as the group revealed that revenues jumped by 30.9% to £4.75 billion for the year, as it was boosted by the reopening of stores following pandemic restrictions.

Frasers has since started the new financial year under the leadership of new chief executive Michael Murray, after Mr Ashley stepped back into an executive director role.

Mr Murray, the founder’s son-in-law, was promoted to the position after leading Frasers’ so-called “elevation strategy” as the firm has sought to grow its premium division.

The new boss said: “I am really proud of the record performance we’ve announced today.

“It’s clear that our elevation strategy is working and we are building incredible momentum with new store openings, digital capabilities and deeper brand partnerships across all of our divisions.

“We’ve got the right strategy, team and determination to keep driving our business from strength to strength.”

