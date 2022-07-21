Boost for more than 1.3m savers as NS&I announces rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boost for more than 1.3m savers as NS&I announces rate hikes

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 12.19pm
More than 1.3 million people will see a boost to their savings as NS&I increases the interest rate on some products (NS&I/PA)
More than 1.3 million people will see a boost to their savings as NS&I increases the interest rate on some products (NS&I/PA)

More than 1.3 million people will see a boost to their savings as NS&I increases the interest rate on some products.

The rates paid on the Direct Saver, Income Bonds, Direct Isa and Junior Isa have been increased from Thursday, the Treasury-backed body said.

The Direct Saver and Income Bond rates have increased from 0.5% to 1.2%, the Direct Isa has gone up from 0.35% to 0.9% and the Junior Isa rate has increased from 1.5% to 2.2%.

The rates paid on Guaranteed Growth Bonds, Guaranteed Income Bonds and Fixed Interest Savings Certificates will increase from August 1. These products are not currently on sale and the new interest rates are only available to customers with maturing investments.

The Bank of England has recently made a string of base rate hikes, and there has been speculation that further increases could be on the horizon. Savings providers generally have been increasing their rates in recent months.

The rises follow a recent increase in NS&I’s Premium Bonds prize fund rate, which meant an additional 1.4 million prizes were paid out in the June prize draw.

NS&I, which has a duty to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the wider financial services sector, said the changes will ensure its products are priced appropriately compared with the rest of the savings market.

Chief executive Ian Ackerley said: “NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK and we’re pleased to increase our interest rates, helping to ensure that more than 1.3 million savers across the country will see their savings nest eggs boosted.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The current rates aren’t market-leading, but they are within shouting distance of the best around, and they will appeal to plenty of savers.

“The best easy access rates on the market come with caveats, so in order to get the top rate of 1.6% from Al Rayan you need at least £5,000.

“For others you need to move your current account, or agree to only access your money a handful of times during the year.

“The Junior Isa is also among the handful of highest interest rates on the market.

“NS&I is a well-known and trusted brand, the money is 100% protected by the Treasury, and it offers people enormous peace of mind at a time when we value some certainty.

“For parents in particular, the decision of where to put Jisa money carries emotional heft, so the comfort of the brand will be particularly valuable.

“The Direct Isa, by contrast, is still a bit of a disappointment even after the rate rise.

“It remains well behind the market leaders, and when you can get 1.4% from Cynergy Bank with no strings attached, the gap may well be too big for even the most ardent NS&I fans.

“NS&I can’t afford to fall too far behind the market. In the last tax year, funding came in at the lower end of the target, and it has a similar net funding target this year.

“It means this may not be the last of the hikes. When the next base rate hits town as early as August 4, with a rise of as much as 0.5 percentage points, NS&I may need to up its game again.”

Here are the previous rates paid on NS&I products followed by the new rates from Thursday:

– Direct Saver, 0.50% gross/AER (annual equivalent rate), 1.20% gross/AER

– Income Bonds, 0.50% gross/AER, 1.20% gross/1.21% AER

– Direct Isa, 0.35% gross/AER, 0.90% gross/AER

– Junior Isa, 1.50% gross/AER, 2.20% gross/AER

Here are current rates for some fixed-term savings products currently not on sale and the new rates from August 1:

– Guaranteed Growth Bonds (one-year), 0.10% gross/AER, 1.85% gross/AER

– Guaranteed Growth Bonds (two-year), 0.15% gross/AER, 2.25% gross/AER

– Guaranteed Growth Bonds (three-year), 0.40% gross/AER, 2.55% gross/AER

– Guaranteed Growth Bonds (five-year), 0.55% gross/AER, 2.55% gross/AER

– Guaranteed Income Bonds, (one-year), 0.06% gross/0.06% AER, 1.80% gross/1.81% AER

– Guaranteed Income Bonds (two-year), 0.11% gross/0.11% AER, 2.20% gross/2.22% AER

– Guaranteed Income Bonds (three-year), 0.36% gross/0.36% AER, 2.50% gross/2.53% AER

– Guaranteed Income Bonds (five-year), 0.51% gross/0.51% AER, 2.50% gross/2.53% AER

– Fixed Interest Savings Certificates (two-year), 1.30% tax-free/AER, 2.15% tax-free/AER

– Fixed Interest Savings Certificates (five-year), 1.90% tax-free/AER, 2.45% tax-free/AER

