Two in five ATM users ‘using cash to help themselves budget’

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 12.37pm Updated: July 21 2022, 3.25pm
Cash (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cash (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around two in five people are using cash to help themselves budget as living costs increase, according to research among ATM users.

Hundreds of thousands of Cardtronics ATM users were asked in June whether they are using cash to help them budget as bills rise.

Some 39.2% of those who responded confirmed that they are, according to the research, carried out for the PA news agency.

Customers were also asked whether the money in their account covers their bills and outgoings and nearly two-fifths (39.7%) said that it does not.

Sue Anderson, head of media at charity StepChange said: “Soaring energy bills and rising inflation have pushed household finances to their limit this year, so it’s not surprising that more people are using cash to keep a close eye on their spending.

“For those who are struggling to stay on top of their essential bills, it’s important not to wait to get help.

“Contact your energy supplier or other creditors to let them know about your situation, as you might be able to negotiate a payment plan or take advantage of a grant that can pay off some or all of a bill.

“If you are experiencing debt problems, StepChange can offer free and impartial debt advice, either over the phone or online, at a time that suits you.

“You can also visit our online cost of living hub which has plenty of information about how to cope in the current financial climate.”

The Government, which has announced a package of cost-of-living support measures, has a Help for Households website at costoflivingsupport.campaign.gov.uk, and a cost of living advice page at www.gov.uk/guidance/cost-of-living-payment.

Previous research from consumer group Which? found that 54% of people regularly use cash, mostly alongside other payment methods.

Of those who regularly use cash, half (52%) said that cash helps them keep track of their spending.

