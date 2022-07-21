Union to re-ballot members on strike action after threshold missed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Union to re-ballot members on strike action after threshold missed

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 5.13pm
A TransPennine Express train at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)
A TransPennine Express train at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)

Strike ballots are to be held again at four train companies where workers recently voted in favour but the legal threshold was narrowly missed.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association said new ballots will be held at West Midlands Trains, Greater Anglia, Northern and TransPennine Express.

Voting starts on July 28 and will end on August 25.

The original ballot of members saw the legal threshold for strike action, 40% of the entire electorate, missed by fine margins and in one case by just a single vote, said the union.

Rail timetable changes
The departure board at Poulton-le-Fylde railway station (Nick Potts/PA)

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, said: “We’ve had a strong set of ballot results for strike action across the rail companies our union represents and that reflects the strength of feeling about the government-created crisis on our railways.

“In a handful of companies, members voted overwhelmingly in favour of being able to take strike action but the numbers taking part fell just below the required artificial Tory threshold, often by tiny margins.

“That is a democratic deficit which cannot be allowed to stand.

“I’m extremely confident we will see a significant uptick in participation which takes us over the deliberately obstructive threshold.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier