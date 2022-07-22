Anaemic rise sees FTSE at highest Friday close for weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Anaemic rise sees FTSE at highest Friday close for weeks

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 5.37pm
Shares rose slightly in London on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Shares in London’s top index ended the week with a day of little change, but still managed to hit its highest Friday close for six weeks.

The FTSE 100 ended at 7,276.37, up 5.86 points, or 0.1%.

Next week many companies will have to stand on their results as a massive pile of reports head to investors’ inboxes.

Among those issuing updates next week are airlines easyJet and Wizz Air, banks Lloyds and Barclays, with British American Tobacco, Shell, Vodafone and GSK also on the list.

“Investors will be pleased to see that the rally in stocks remains intact, having lasted longer than some of the other rebounds we have seen so far this year,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“But they will be wary of pushing their luck too hard into next week, given the avalanche of earnings heading their way, plus a Fed decision and the first reading on US second quarter GDP that might easily provide fresh recession worries.”

Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets, said that markets seemed unconcerned by new economic surveys released on Friday.

“European markets appear to be shrugging off concerns over an economic slowdown after the latest flash PMIs showed that economic activity in France and Germany slowed markedly, indicating that the area was at risk of sliding into recessionary territory,” he said.

“This week’s stock market gains appear to be being driven by a calculation that the deteriorating economic outlook may give central bankers pause when it comes to raising rates as aggressively as originally priced.

“The weakness in commodity prices is certainly helping investors draw this conclusion, however it still seems a remarkably premature conclusion, even as German 10-year yields hit their lowest levels since May.”

By the end of the day, Germany’s Dax had added 0.1%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 0.3%.

The Dow Jones was down 0.2% when markets closed in Europe while its Wall street neighbour the S&P was down 0.6%.

In company news, it seemed that investors had already priced in another year of record profits that JD Sports told the market to expect.

The chain said that sales still grew last month despite pressures on household wallets.

Like-for-like sales rose 5% in the five months to June while 2022 pre-tax profits will be “in line” with last year’s record high.

Shares dipped 0.3%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 38.4p to 791.6p, Flutter Entertainment, up 252p to 8,276p, Unite Group, up 35p to 1,207p, Antofagasta, up 29p to 1,076p, and Howden Joinery, up 18p to 673.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Mondi, down 81p to 1,416.5p, DS Smith, down 14.7p to 270p, Smurfit Kappa Group, down 117p to 2,739p, Intermediate Capital Group, down 47p to 1425.5p, and Standard Chartered, down 14p to 572.8p.

