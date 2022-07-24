Restaurants closing doors ‘due to crippling staff shortages and inflation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurants closing doors ‘due to crippling staff shortages and inflation’

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 12.05am
The number of restaurant insolvencies has increased sharply in the past year amid staff shortages and rising inflation, according to a new study.

Accountancy firm UHY Hacker said the total jumped from 856 in 2020/21 to 1,406 in the past year.

Peter Kubik, of UHY Hacker Young, said restaurants are facing spiralling inflation, decreased consumer spending and a labour shortage.

Previous research by UHY Hacker Young found restaurants have already seen losses rise to more than £800 million in the past six months as they felt the effects of major restructuring programmes after the pandemic.

A closed and boarded-up bar in south London
Scores of eateries are said to have gone under in the past year (Alamy/PA)

Mr Kubik said: “Pressure is rising on the restaurant sector every day. More and more of them are shutting their doors as a result.

“Restaurants that only just managed to survive the pandemic thanks to government support are now facing fresh challenges in the form of rising inflation, a post-Brexit labour shortage and consumers who simply cannot afford to spend as much.

“Smaller restaurants are suffering the most from a shortage of EU staff post-Brexit.

“Many are finding that they simply cannot hire enough staff to serve the number of covers they need to stay profitable.

“That’s one of the reasons for the raft of closures we’re seeing.”

