One in 10 trying to save cash ‘intends to make fewer contactless payments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

One in 10 trying to save cash ‘intends to make fewer contactless payments’

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 10.32am
One in 10 people taking steps to save money expects to make contactless payments less often, according to ATM network Link (Anthony Devlin/PA)
One in 10 people taking steps to save money expects to make contactless payments less often, according to ATM network Link (Anthony Devlin/PA)

One in 10 (10%) people taking steps to save money expects to make contactless payments less often, a survey has found.

Overall, nine in 10 (90%) people polled across the UK in June intend to do something to save cash, the research from ATM network Link found.

The popularity of contactless payments has surged in recent years and the contactless card spending limit for a single transaction was increased to £100 from October last year.

It followed on from an increase in the “tap and go” limit from £30 to £45, earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2020.

Among those taking steps to save cash, more than a third (36%) of people are putting off big purchases.

Nearly two-fifths (39%) of those looking to save intend to stop eating in restaurants or ordering takeaways, while a similar proportion (38%) plan to reduce the cost of their electricity bills and purchase value brands and/or yellow label goods as part of their food shop.

Nearly one in 10 (9%) of those trying to cut back intend to use cash more frequently, with some saying doing this gives them a better idea of how much they are spending.

And one in 20 (5%) plans to spread payments over a credit card.

A third (33%) of those trying to cut back intend to use their car less to reduce fuel costs, and more than a quarter (28%) intend to cancel a TV or gym subscription.

The survey also found that nearly a quarter (22%) of people have received a scam phone call or text message since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest research also found that 68% of adults had used cash in the previous two weeks to pay for something.

This was slightly lower than in February (71%) when a previous survey was carried out.

People continue to experience situations where they want to use cash but cannot, Link said.

Nearly a quarter of those questioned (23%) said they had recently preferred to use cash in a shop but instead used a card because the venue discouraged cash payments.

The UK Government has previously said it will legislate to protect the future of cash.

Graham Mott, Link director of strategy, said: “For some, card and digital payments mean they can track all their spending online or on the mobile banking. Yet, for many, especially those on fixed or lower incomes, there is no better substitute for budgeting to cash.

“Not everyone has access to cards or digital payments and they know exactly how much money they have when paying in cash for the bus or in the local shop.

“We are also expecting the Government to publish the Access to Cash legislation soon. This will be important to making sure that every community has access to cash on their local high street.”

– More than 2,100 people were surveyed on June 13 and 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier