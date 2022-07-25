TSB to hand out £1,000 cost-of-living bonus to 4,500 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TSB to hand out £1,000 cost-of-living bonus to 4,500 staff

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 3.00pm Updated: July 25 2022, 3.52pm
Around 4,500 staff at TSB are to be given a £1,000 bonus after the high street lender became the latest firm to announce pay outs to help staff struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Around 4,500 staff at TSB are to be given a £1,000 bonus after the high street lender became the latest firm to announce pay outs to help staff struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Around 4,500 staff at TSB are to be given a £1,000 bonus after the high street lender became the latest firm to announce payouts to help employees weather the cost-of-living crisis.

The payment will be made to all staff at the bank earning up to £35,000 – working out at 76% of employees – and will be made in two stages, with £500 in October and the remaining £500 next February.

Trade union Unite said it had successfully secured the payout on behalf of workers at the bank to help with the rocketing cost of energy and wider eye-watering rises in the cost of living.

National officer Caren Evans said: “Unite was able to successfully demonstrate to TSB that the lowest paid members of staff are struggling to meet their costs of living.

“The agreement announced today is welcome news for over 4,000 staff, and the £1,000 payment will be given to all those regardless of whether they are full- or part-time workers.”

A spokesman for TSB said: “We know that the rising cost of living is a concern for many of our colleagues, so we will be supporting eligible colleagues this winter with an additional cost-of-living payment of £1,000.”

The group added that the payment also comes on top of a salary increase and bonus already paid to colleagues in March, which saw it hike its starting salary to £21,000 a year for all employees.

It follows moves by other employers to help staff struggling in the cost crunch, with Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays making similar payments to employees.

Retailer Aldi also announced on Monday that it will give its 26,000 store workers across the UK their second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge.

The German discounter, which runs 970 UK supermarkets, said store assistants will see their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.

Households are set to come under severe financial pressure this year, with inflation already running at 9.4% and expected to surge above 11% in the autumn when the energy price cap is hiked once again.

Some economists believe inflation may reach around 12% in October.

