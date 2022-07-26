EasyJet takes £133m hit from recent airport chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EasyJet takes £133m hit from recent airport chaos

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 8.04am Updated: July 26 2022, 10.46am
EasyJet has revealed quarterly losses after taking a £133 million hit from recent airport disruption, but insisted its operations are getting back to normal after recent cuts to its flight programme.
The budget airline reported a group headline loss before tax of £114 million for the three months to June 30, blaming “widespread operational challenges” and flight cancellations due to staff shortages at airports.

The result marked an improvement on the £318 million loss seen a year ago, but showed it remained in the red despite easyJet’s passenger numbers jumping more than sevenfold to 22 million in the quarter.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said its summer operations had now “normalised” and were “much improved” in July after recent moves by airports to demand a cut in flight programmes.

He said the group had flown around 5,000 flights in the past three days with no cancellations in the UK since the start of the school summer holidays.

The carrier said it remains focused on ensuring “smooth operations this summer” and will continue to “fine tune” its schedule, signalling further flight cuts if needed.

It comes after airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick told airlines to cut their flight schedules following scenes of chaos as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.

Johan Lundgren
Johan Lundgren and cabin crew at Gatwick Airport (David Parry/PA)

Holidaymakers have suffered flight delays and cancellations, alongside lengthy queues as airports have struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.

EasyJet said: “The unprecedented ramp up across the aviation industry, coupled with a tight labour market, has resulted in widespread operational challenges culminating in higher levels of cancellations than normal.”

It saw around 5% of its flight schedule cancelled in the quarter as a result.

Mr Lundgren declined to comment on whether the group was pursuing compensation from the airports for recent disruption, but said “that’s clearly something that we’ll be discussing individually with our operators and partners”.

He said it was “meaningless to start pointing fingers” at where the blame lies, saying he believed it was better the airports demanded flights were cut in advance rather than having to take action at the last minute.

He said easyJet was also to blame for not having enough staff on board, especially for the Easter and Queen’s Jubilee getaway.

But Mr Lundgren added: “We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalised.

“Despite the loss this quarter due to the short-term disruption issues, the return to flying at scale has demonstrated that the strategic initiatives launched during the pandemic are delivering now and with more to come.”

The group ran 87% of its pre-pandemic flight schedule in its third quarter to June 30 and expects this to edge up to around 90% in its key summer quarter, though this is held back by the airport caps.

It stressed it expects the disruption to be a “one-off this summer”, with schedules and airport operations set to return to normal for next year’s peak season.

But holidaymakers are facing higher ticket prices, with summer fares 13% higher than the pre-pandemic comparable period as it battles to contain costs, which overall soared to £1.9 billion in its third quarter.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Problems like shortage of labour aren’t going to disappear overnight.

“For now though it does look like people have been so starved of their week on the beach they’re prepared to put up with some disruption and higher costs.

“How long that can last when household budgets are under severe pressure is open to question.”

