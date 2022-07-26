Unilever raises sales guidance despite price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unilever raises sales guidance despite price hikes

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 8.22am
Unilever products fill shelves across the world (Victoria Jones/PA)
Unilever products fill shelves across the world (Victoria Jones/PA)

Consumer goods giant Unilever has upped its sales guidance as it passes on rising costs to customers around the world.

The business said that the cost of what it buys will increase by billions of pounds this year but it is solving this pressure by putting up prices.

Even as this happens people have not abandoned the company’s products in major numbers.

The business owns Marmite, Magnum, Vaseline, Pot Noodle, Dove soap and many other brands.

In the past Unilever had expected underlying sales to rise by between 4.5% and 6.5% this year but is now expecting this to be higher as it passes on costs.

Chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly said that Unilever has hiked prices enough to offset around 70% to 75% of the increases in its costs. They have further to go to catch up with the full cost rises.

On a call with reporters on Tuesday morning, he said that price hikes have lagged behind in the UK. Increases have been faster in the developing world than in Europe, he added.

The business expects a 4.6 billion euro (£3.9 billion) hit from inflation this year.

“Unilever has delivered a first-half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021 despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth,” said chief executive Alan Jope.

The business said that turnover reached 29.6 billion euros (£25.1 billion) in the first half of the year, a rise of 14.9%.

Meanwhile, the higher prices were not enough to turn customers away in serious numbers although the company’s ice cream business is losing some sales. Volumes across Unilever – which measure the number of products that the company sells rather than the amount it sells them for – dropped 1.6%.

The company, which counts hundreds of well-known consumer brands in its portfolio, said it had started to ramp up advertising to help these products.

It warned that the outlook for how much costs might go up is “uncertain and volatile”.

But the company promised investors that it will continue to grow and improve the amount of profit it makes in every sale. It will do so by increasing prices for customers and saving money, among other things.

It comes as consumers around the world face massive hits to their bank accounts. Inflation is rampant and ran at 9.4% in the year to June in the UK.

This means that for every £100 that someone spent a year ago, they will need to spend more than £109 to buy the same items.

