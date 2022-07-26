Rolls-Royce names former BP executive as new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rolls-Royce names former BP executive as new boss

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 8.42am
Engine maker Rolls-Royce has named former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic as its new chief executive to succeed outgoing boss Warren East (PA)
Engine maker Rolls-Royce has named former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic as its new chief executive to succeed outgoing boss Warren East (PA)

Engine maker Rolls-Royce has named former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic as its new chief executive to succeed outgoing boss Warren East.

The group said Mr Erginbilgic will take on the role on January 1 next year.

It comes after Mr East announced in February that he planned to leave at the end of 2022 after eight years at the helm.

Mr Erginbilgic spent more than 20 years at BP, including five years as part of its executive team and latterly as boss of the oil giant’s downstream business, before he left the group in 2020.

He is currently a partner at private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which focuses on large-scale investments in infrastructure businesses and manages 81 billion US dollars (£67 billion) for investors.

Mr Erginbilgic – who is a UK and Turkish national – will be paid a base salary of £1.25 million at Rolls, 30% of which will be paid as shares deferred for two years.

He will also receive two tranches of £3.75 million in shares as a “golden hello” to compensate for lost earnings and bonuses from GIP, which will vest in 2027 and 2028 and can be clawed back if needed.

Anita Frew, chair of Rolls-Royce, said Mr Erginbilgic is a “proven leader of winning teams within complex multinational organisations, with an ability to drive a high-performance culture and deliver results for investors”.

She added: “He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understanding of safety critical industries, including aerospace, as well as the challenges and commercial opportunities presented by the drive for low carbon technologies.”

He joins as the group recovers after a difficult period, having faced huge hits from the Covid-19 pandemic as airlines were grounded and Rolls-Royce engines remained switched off.

The company is paid by customers based on the number of hours flown by its engines.

But the group last year returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic, recording a £124 million pre-tax profit for 2021 versus a £3.1 billion loss a year earlier.

It said in May that a gradual improvement in flight demand and higher defence spending by governments had also aided trading over the start of 2022.

At the time it said flying hours in its large engine long-term service agreement were up 42% on the prior year due to increased passenger numbers.

Mr Erginbilgic said: “I am honoured to be joining Rolls-Royce at a time of significant commercial opportunity and strategic evolution as its customers embrace the energy transition.

“I am determined to deliver the full potential of the market positions which the company has built over many years, through its engineering excellence and innovative technology, and to build a platform for growth in order to create value for all stakeholders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier