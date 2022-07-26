THG ends SoftBank partnership blaming economic conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

THG ends SoftBank partnership blaming economic conditions

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 12.56pm
THG has called off its partnership with SoftBank (CultBeauty/PA)
Online retail group THG has terminated its link-up with Japanese investment giant SoftBank, blaming the global economic backdrop.

SoftBank first became an investor in the Lookfantastic and Cult Beauty owner last year with a roughly 730 million dollar (£609 million) cash injection.

SoftBank, which invested through its SB Management subsidiary, agreed at the time to a call option allowing it to inject a further 1.6 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) into THG technology business THG Ingenuity.

The investment agreement would have valued the tech operation at around 6.2 billion dollars (£5.2 billion).

However, on Tuesday, THG confirmed that the call option is no longer able to be exercised due to the termination of the agreement between the firms.

“In light of global macroeconomic conditions, the O&C Agreement has been terminated by mutual agreement among the parties with immediate effect,” the company said.

It comes after a 90% plunge in the value of THG’s shares over the past year – taking it to a valuation of around £880 million – following concerns over the value of the Ingenuity business and criticism of the group’s corporate governance.

THG also confirmed that it has completed the internal separation of its key trading divisions.

The separation is part of THG’s efforts to simplify its corporate structure, which saw former ITV boss Charles Allen join as non-executive chairman, after founder Matt Moulding previously held dual chairman and chief executive roles.

Last month, Belerion Capital Group and property billionaire Nick Candy separately showed interest in buying THG but ultimately walked away from bidding.

Shares in THG moved 1% higher in early trading, indicating that investors had already assumed the deal would be terminated.

